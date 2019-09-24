Pelicans Rumors: NBA Awards $3.625M Exception for Injured Darius Miller

Pelicans Rumors: NBA Awards $3.625M Exception for Injured Darius MillerSeptember 24, 2019
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
The New Orleans Pelicans received some salary-cap flexibility in the wake of Darius Miller's season-ending Achilles injury.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Pelicans were awarded a $3.625 million disabled player exception.
