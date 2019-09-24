Pelicans Rumors: NBA Awards $3.625M Exception for Injured Darius Miller

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The Magic won 118-88. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans received some salary-cap flexibility in the wake of Darius Miller's season-ending Achilles injury.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Pelicans were awarded a $3.625 million disabled player exception. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

