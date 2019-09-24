Vikings Rumors: Laquon Treadwell Signing Contract After Chad Beebe's Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After releasing him during the preseason, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly bringing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell back into the fold.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings plan to re-evaluate wideout Chad Beebe's ankle injury in one week but signed Treadwell in the meantime to provide depth behind starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he spent each of his three NFL seasons with the Vikes.

After a standout collegiate career at Ole Miss, Treadwell struggled to translate his skill set to the next level. In 40 career regular-season games (including 15 starts), Treadwell has made 56 catches for 517 yards and just one touchdown.

Last season was Treadwell's most productive one to date with 35 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown as the No. 3 wideout behind Thielen and Diggs.

The 2-1 Vikings have relied heavily on the running game this season, as Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 375 rushing yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for just 502 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Among wide receivers, Thielen has 11 catches for 173 yards, Diggs has six grabs for 101 yards, and Beebe has two receptions for 70 yards. No other wideout on the team has caught a pass.

Given the lack of diversity on offense, Treadwell is likely to make a big impact from a statistical standpoint. He is familiar with offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski's system, which made him a logical target for general manager Rick Spielman.

With Beebe on the shelf and wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve, Treadwell has a chance to step in and immediately assume the No. 3 wideout role again if he can beat out rookie seventh-round pick Olabisi Johnson.

Given Minnesota's lack of receiver depth, it is likely that Treadwell will be active when the Vikings travel to Chicago to face the NFC North rival Bears on Sunday.