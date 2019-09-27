Ranking the Best Wide Receivers in College Football This Season

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Quarterbacks always attract the most attention in college football, but the best signal-callers right now have a tremendous wide receiver shredding secondaries in 2019.

To the surprise of approximately zero people, last year's first-team AP All-Americans―Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace―remain the class of the nation. Rondale Moore, a 2018 breakout star, is having the productive start to the campaign most anticipated, too.

But the new class of top targets has a couple of unfamiliar names.

The order is subjective, but factors include individual production, impact on team success and production against top opponents.