Matt Miller's Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects of the Decade

As the second decade of the 2000s ends, it will also mark 10 years of evaluating players at Bleacher Report. There have been hits—Alshon Jeffery and Michael Thomas are the most notable—and oh, have there been misses (thanks, Trent Richardson).

But most of all, there have been lessons about the art of evaluating.

Each draft hit or miss allows the evaluator to learn. Why a certain player makes it or doesn't should always be looked at after the fact. For misses like Richardson, you learn about will, work ethic and what injuries can do to a player's mentality. For hits like Jeffery or Thomas, it's about sticking to your instincts and work even when the crowd says not to.

The only way to learn is to evaluate, and doing so means taking a look at previous draft classes to find where a player was ranked and why. With this decade soon closing, it's a good time to go back and look at the highest predraft grades I've handed out.

It's important to remember: These are predraft prospect grades. You won't see Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Donald on this list. Both are dominant NFL players, and both were early draft choices. But neither ranked as a top-10 prospect before they were selected.

Obviously, I, along with many others, would like to change that now.