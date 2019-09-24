Week 4 NFL Picks: Over-Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Week 3 of the NFL season had its fair share of surprises. No, the Miami Dolphins weren't able to cover a spread of more than 20 points, but underdogs like the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints were able to win outright—all with new quarterbacks under center.

Guys like Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen aren't going to surprise anyone in Week 4. This is reflected in the odds, as the Giants are now favored over the division rival Washington Redskins. The Saints and Panthers are both underdogs, but they're getting few points against quality opponents.

Here, we'll examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, take a close look at some of the biggest storylines of the week and make predictions for every contest.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5, 45 o/u) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 25-18

Carolina Panthers (+5, 46.5 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 30-27

Cleveland Browns (+7, 46 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 33-27

Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 54 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chiefs 30-28

Los Angeles Chargers (-16.5, 44.5 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Chargers 28-17

New England Patriots (-7, 42.5 o/u) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 27-24

Oakland Raiders (+6.5, 45 o/u) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30-24

Tennessee Titans (+4, 46 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27-21

Seattle Seahawks (-5, 48 o/u) at Arizona Cardinals: Seahawks 31-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10, 50.5 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 38 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Jaguars 24-21

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 46.5 o/u) at New Orleans Saints: Cowboys 28-23

Cincinnati Bengals (+4, 43 o/u) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 25-21

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have won their first three games on the strength of their defense. Green Bay has allowed an average of just 11.7 points per game, which doesn't bode well for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles offense is dealing with a banged-up receiving corps. Playing without Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in Week 3, Philadelphia managed just 24 points. This should be a low-scoring game, at least on one side.

The Packers have dealt with their own offensive issues early this season. Green Bay is averaging just 286.7 yards and 19.3 points per game. However, the Eagles have been terrible at defending the pass—they've allowed 293.7 passing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL. They'll also be without starting cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday night:

Given the short week and home-field advantage, the Packers have a sizeable advantage here.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Sunday's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals could wind up being an upset. The Cardinals are at home, are very familiar with their division rivals and are getting enough out of rookie quarterback to threaten Seattle's pass defense, which is allowing an average of 243.7 yards per game.

Seattle, meanwhile, hasn't performed like the same playoff team it was a year ago. The Seahawks got thumped by the Teddy Bridgewater-led New Orleans Saints in Week 3 and only have wins over the 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals and 0-3 Pittsburgh Steelers on their 2019 resume.

The Seahawks beat the winless Bengals and Steelers by a combined three points.

Seattle has the more talented roster and the more experienced quarterback. It should still beat the 0-2-1 Cardinals on Sunday. However, the game could be close than many expect, and it wouldn't be a total shock of Murray notched his first win as a pro.

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

The Dallas Cowboys and the Saints both have potent offenses. Dallas is averaging 32.3 points per game, fourth-most in the league. The Saints are averaging 24, 11th-most in the NFL. Even without starting quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints have enough firepower to turn this game into a bit of a shootout.

Teddy Bridgewater passed for just 177 yards and two touchdowns last week, but the Saints still managed to drop 33 points on the Seahawks. They're going to give the Cowboys a fight in a game that should trend toward the over.

Working against New Orleans is the fact that one of the team's biggest weakness, run defense, could struggle against the Cowboys tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The two combined for 228 yards rushing in Week 3. The Saints have allowed an average of 134.7 rushing yards per game this season.

New Orleans has been even worse defending the pass, allowing 301.7 yards per game through the air, third-most in the league. With Dak Prescott becoming less of a game-manager and more of a playmaker, that poses a real problem.

The rowdy crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could give Dallas some trouble early. However, the Cowboys should be able to settle down and pull away from the Saints late.

Dallas has been particularly potent after halftime, outscoring opponents 35-10 in the third quarter this season.