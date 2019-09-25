Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Better Than Usual

Jared Goff, LAR (vs. TB)

A slow start for Goff has him sitting at QB20 with just 45.7 fantasy points on the season. However, the Los Angeles Rams are undefeated following wins over the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. The Rams will try to stay undefeated when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Will Goff jump back into fantasy relevance?

After holding Jimmy Garoppolo to just 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 1 and a clearly limited Cam Newton to 333 yards without a score in Week 2, the Buccaneers watched Daniel Jones take them for the second-most points scored by a quarterback in Week 4. Jones did that with 336 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to 28 yards and two more scores on the ground.

This shouldn't be a matchup to worry about with Goff, and if he plays well, a strong fantasy performance should follow on Sunday.

Philip Rivers, LAC (at MIA)

With all the quarterback injuries, having Rivers on your fantasy roster probably feels a lot better than it did at the start of the season. After three weeks, Rivers is QB14 averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game.

Rivers should have a higher ceiling this weekend with a trip to face the Miami Dolphins on tap. The Dolphins yielded the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and a league-high 10 passing touchdowns and 12 total touchdowns.

A cross-country road matchup would usually be a spot to be careful with Rivers, but against a historically bad Dolphins defense, Rivers and company should shine.

Concern

Baker Mayfield, CLE (at BAL)

If you're looking for answers as to when Mayfield will snap out of his slump, Week 4 likely won't provide much help. In three games, Mayfield is QB23 with a total of 39.1 fantasy points. He faced the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Getting on track with a trip to Baltimore coming up this weekend doesn't sound promising.

The Ravens defense had no real resistance for Patrick Mahomes last week, as he took them for 374 yards and three touchdowns. You expect that from Mahomes, but you are totally justified in being wary of Mayfield in this matchup. The Ravens have been a slightly better-than-average defense against fantasy quarterbacks.

You won't get an argument from me if you plan on shying away from Mayfield this week. The timing of this game isn't ideal for Mayfield and the Browns, but it might be easier to bench him knowing it's a tough road showdown with a strong defense.

Carson Wentz, PHI (at GB)

Wentz might not be the lightning rod for criticism that Mayfield is, but he seems to bear the brunt of the backlash for the Philadelphia Eagles. Week 3 saw Wentz go for 259 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an additional 33 rushing yards. The absences of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen), drops and particularly poor play from Nelson Agholor didn't help Wentz's cause in the loss to the Detroit Lions.

Through it all, Wentz and Matt Ryan are tied for QB7 on the season at 66.2 fantasy points. Based on the team's Tuesday walkthrough before Thursday's game, Jackson had to sit out, but Jeffery went through a full practice. Jeffery's return would be helpful, but downgrading Wentz on a short week in Green Bay is the right move.

The Packers are limiting quarterbacks to fewer than eight points per game, second only to the New England Patriots. Wentz is likely the toughest challenge the Packers will see over these first four weeks, but the Eagles offense just isn't clicking like it should be, possibly because of multiple injuries. Downgrade Wentz this week.