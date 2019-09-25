Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardSeptember 25, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 4: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Does this picture of Daniel Jones get you fired up for Week 4?
Even if you think the Jones hype is a little out of control, he represents why you need to have an open mind when it comes to putting together your lineup.
In his first NFL start, Jones finished the week at QB2. Others among the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks for Week 4 include Kyle Allen (QB6), Jacoby Brissett (QB11) and Mitchell Trubisky (QB12).
Those are four examples of players you could have grabbed to stream in place of Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger or Cam Newton instead of giving up important pieces of your team to trade for a quarterback.
Sometimes, you're lucky enough to stick with a streaming option for more than one week with the ultimate dream of turning a streamer into a regular starter. Josh Allen may have entered that conversation. Is Jones next?
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 4. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.
Top 100
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland Browns)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. Oakland Raiders)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at Miami Dolphins)
- Seattle Seahawks (at Arizona Cardinals)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 4 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jared Goff, LAR (vs. TB)
A slow start for Goff has him sitting at QB20 with just 45.7 fantasy points on the season. However, the Los Angeles Rams are undefeated following wins over the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. The Rams will try to stay undefeated when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Will Goff jump back into fantasy relevance?
After holding Jimmy Garoppolo to just 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 1 and a clearly limited Cam Newton to 333 yards without a score in Week 2, the Buccaneers watched Daniel Jones take them for the second-most points scored by a quarterback in Week 4. Jones did that with 336 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air in addition to 28 yards and two more scores on the ground.
This shouldn't be a matchup to worry about with Goff, and if he plays well, a strong fantasy performance should follow on Sunday.
Philip Rivers, LAC (at MIA)
With all the quarterback injuries, having Rivers on your fantasy roster probably feels a lot better than it did at the start of the season. After three weeks, Rivers is QB14 averaging 18.8 fantasy points per game.
Rivers should have a higher ceiling this weekend with a trip to face the Miami Dolphins on tap. The Dolphins yielded the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and a league-high 10 passing touchdowns and 12 total touchdowns.
A cross-country road matchup would usually be a spot to be careful with Rivers, but against a historically bad Dolphins defense, Rivers and company should shine.
Concern
Baker Mayfield, CLE (at BAL)
If you're looking for answers as to when Mayfield will snap out of his slump, Week 4 likely won't provide much help. In three games, Mayfield is QB23 with a total of 39.1 fantasy points. He faced the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Getting on track with a trip to Baltimore coming up this weekend doesn't sound promising.
The Ravens defense had no real resistance for Patrick Mahomes last week, as he took them for 374 yards and three touchdowns. You expect that from Mahomes, but you are totally justified in being wary of Mayfield in this matchup. The Ravens have been a slightly better-than-average defense against fantasy quarterbacks.
You won't get an argument from me if you plan on shying away from Mayfield this week. The timing of this game isn't ideal for Mayfield and the Browns, but it might be easier to bench him knowing it's a tough road showdown with a strong defense.
Carson Wentz, PHI (at GB)
Wentz might not be the lightning rod for criticism that Mayfield is, but he seems to bear the brunt of the backlash for the Philadelphia Eagles. Week 3 saw Wentz go for 259 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an additional 33 rushing yards. The absences of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen), drops and particularly poor play from Nelson Agholor didn't help Wentz's cause in the loss to the Detroit Lions.
Through it all, Wentz and Matt Ryan are tied for QB7 on the season at 66.2 fantasy points. Based on the team's Tuesday walkthrough before Thursday's game, Jackson had to sit out, but Jeffery went through a full practice. Jeffery's return would be helpful, but downgrading Wentz on a short week in Green Bay is the right move.
The Packers are limiting quarterbacks to fewer than eight points per game, second only to the New England Patriots. Wentz is likely the toughest challenge the Packers will see over these first four weeks, but the Eagles offense just isn't clicking like it should be, possibly because of multiple injuries. Downgrade Wentz this week.
Week 4 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|3
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|4
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|5
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|6
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|7
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|8
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|9
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|10
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|11
|Tom Brady (NE)
|12
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|13
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|14
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|15
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|16
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|17
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|18
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|19
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|20
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|21
|Mason Rudolph (PIT)
|22
|Gardner Minshew (JAC)
|23
|Case Keenum (WAS)
|24
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|25
|Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
|26
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|27
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|28
|Teddy Bridgewater (NO)
|29
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
|30
|Josh Rosen (MIA)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. KC)
Johnson has had a solid start to the season, although he might be falling a little short of expectations if you drafted him to be a high-end RB2 who flirts with the RB1 level. After three games, he's RB21 with 36.3 fantasy points. Johnson has yet to rush for more than 49 yards in a game. Plus, he has just five receptions on six targets, although one of those went for a 36-yard touchdown in Week 2.
The Detroit Lions will need to squeeze every last bit of offense out of their team when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. In Week 3, the Chiefs gave up 103 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to Mark Ingram. He added four receptions for 32 yards and wound up with an RB2 finish at 35.5 fantasy points.
The Chiefs have been a bottom-10 defense against fantasy running backs and have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to the position. This prime matchup for Johnson is one to exploit, especially since he can play a busy role as a runner or receiver, depending on the score. He'll have a good chance to push into the RB1 tier this week.
Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT)
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't a good team with A.J. Green, so the struggles without him shouldn't be surprising. Getting Mixon going has been a problem for Cincinnati, although he may have turned the tide in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Mixon set season highs in carries (15), rushing yards (61) and receiving yards (34), and he added a touchdown through the air. Keeping him involved is key no matter the score, and he'll be right in the mix when the Bengals hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have been the fourth-easiest matchup for running backs this season and have allowed the most receiving yards to running backs. Mixon sits at RB34 to start Week 4, but you should bank on him climbing that list after this weekend.
Concerns
Devin Singletary and Frank Gore, BUF (vs. NE)
Singletary had to sit out Week 3 with a hamstring injury after missing practice all week. That left the Bills with Frank Gore to lead the way, and to his credit he had no problem handling the role in a win over the Bengals.
Gore ran his way to 76 yards and a score on 14 carries and added two receptions for 13 yards. That gave him a top-12 finish and a nice boost to anyone who started him expecting low-end RB2/flex production. Unfortunately, life will get tougher for Gore and the Bills backfield this weekend when the New England Patriots visit Orchard Park, New York.
In three games, the Patriots rank second in fantasy points allowed to running backs. The margin of victory has been 106-17, so it's not surprising to see running backs rush just 45 times for 101 yards with 16 receptions for 121 yards. The score will determine just how busy these running backs are, and only Gore should be considered with or without a healthy Singletary.
Week 4 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. WAS)
Shepard made a successful return in Week 3 after sitting out Week 2 with a concussion. No member of the New York Giants was targeted more by Daniel Jones than Shepard, as he turned nine targets into seven receptions for 100 yards with a score, which made him WR6 with 27.1 fantasy points.
Golden Tate still has one game left on his suspension, so Shepard should stay busy when the Giants host the Washington Redskins this Sunday. In fact, no team has yielded more fantasy points to wide receivers. With Saquon Barkley sidelined by an ankle injury, expect the Giants to lean heavily on Shepard.
Terry McLaurin, WAS (at NYG)
McLaurin is making an early case for top waiver-wire addition of the season. After posting six receptions for 70 yards and a score in Week 3, he now has 16 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns this month and is averaging 16.1 yards per catch.
McLaurin's favorable schedule gets even better with a matchup against the New York Giants coming up this weekend. After the Redskins, the Giants surrendered the most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first three weeks, including a league-high 786 yards. With both defenses struggling to defend the pass, this could turn into a high-scoring fantasy affair, which is great news for McLaurin.
Concern
John Brown, BUF (vs. NE)
Brown is looking like one of the steals of your fantasy draft and a great addition by the Buffalo Bills for Josh Allen. The connection between the two has helped Allen's development and has shown that Brown is more than just a deep threat. He is WR23 for the season and has turned into a weekly starter.
Of course, with that success comes consequences. Brown could be the player the New England Patriots identify as a prime focus of their defensive game plan this week, and only the Green Bay Packers have held wide receivers to fewer fantasy points this season. It's a big test for Brown and the undefeated Bills, so while you can still start him, drop him into the WR3/flex range.
Week 4 Wide Receivers PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Delanie Walker, TEN (at ATL)
The Tennessee Titans offense hasn't been fun to watch unless you have Derrick Henry in your lineup. Walker is the only other Titan to give consideration to for your fantasy lineup, as he's posted 16 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. He leads the team in all receiving categories.
Walker and the Titans hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. Atlanta has been a little worse than average against tight ends this season, and now the defense has to soldier on without safety Keanu Neal, who was lost for the season with an Achilles injury.
He might not have a massive game, but Walker is pretty reliable at a position that lacks reliability. This matchup gives him a slight boost, so get him in your lineup with confidence.
Will Dissly, SEA (at ARI)
Identifying bad teams to follow around is a good way to determine the best streaming options. That's the case for streaming quarterbacks, defenses and even tight ends, which is why Dissly will find his way into many Week 4 lineups.
The Arizona Cardinals are not only the worst team at defending tight ends, but the defense holds that distinction by a wide margin. There's more than a 10-point difference between the Cardinals as the worst unit and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the second-worst unit against tight ends. No team has allowed more fantasy points, yards or scores to the position.
That should be enough to play just about any starting tight end against the Cardinals, but it helps that Dissly has actually been productive in recent weeks. In the last two games, he racked up 11 receptions for 112 yards with three touchdowns on 12 targets. The Seahawks also gave Dissly somewhat of an endorsement by agreeing to trade Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
You're starting Will Dissly this week! What a time to be alive.
Concern
Jared Cook, NO (vs. DAL)
Cook landing in New Orleans this offseason seemed to make perfect sense for an offense that lacked a consistent receiving threat after Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Unfortunately, the loss of Drew Brees and pivot to Teddy Bridgewater has been brutal for Cook. He's managed just five receptions for 69 yards on 12 targets all year.
The Dallas Cowboys got ripped by Evan Engram in the opener but have settled down in easier matchups with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins. Even though Dallas yielded the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, that's more about one big game by a great tight end than consistent struggles.
Cook's name value might give you reason to stick with him, but that's not a wise move in an offense that doesn't have the same high ceiling it did with Brees. Look elsewhere for a tight end.
Week 4 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|5
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|6
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|7
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|8
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|9
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|10
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|11
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|12
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|13
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|14
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|15
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|16
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|17
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|18
|Jared Cook (NO)
|19
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|20
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|21
|Dawson Knox (BUF)
|22
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|23
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|24
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|25
|James O'Shaughnessy (JAC)
|26
|Blake Jarwin (DAL)
|27
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|28
|Geoff Swaim (JAC)
|29
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|30
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|31
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|32
|Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Indianapolis Colts (vs. OAK)
Three games in, the Colts rank 11th in yards per game allowed and 10th in points allowed. Indy sits at 2-1 following wins over the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons after losing the opener to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Colts host the Oakland Raiders this Sunday afternoon in early action, so that's an advantage for them over a West Coast team. Oakland's offense is also 26th in yards per game and 29th in points.
With a matchup that should be in their favor, the Colts are worth a look as a streamer for Week 4.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 20.9; Yahoo, 16.0
Week 4 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Los Angeles Chargers (at MIA)
|2
|Los Angeles Rams (vs. TB)
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at DEN)
|4
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE)
|5
|New England Patriots (at BUF)
|6
|Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
|7
|Chicago Bears (vs. MIN)
|8
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. OAK)
|9
|Houston Texans (vs. CAR)
|10
|Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
|11
|Dallas Cowboys (at NO)
|12
|Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
|13
|Denver Broncos (vs. JAC)
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs (at DET)
|15
|Atlanta Falcons (vs. TEN)
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CIN)
|17
|Tennessee Titans (at ATL)
|18
|New York Giants (vs. WAS)
|19
|New Orleans Saints (vs. DAL)
|20
|Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Aldrick Rosas, NYG (vs. WAS)
Rosas hasn't been super busy this season, so that might explain why he's available in most leagues before facing the Washington Redskins in Week 4. He's hit all seven extra-point attempts and just two of three field-goal attempts.
The Redskins have been pretty average on defense and showed no life on offense in their third loss of the year to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. With Daniel Jones starting, the Giants offense has more upside and therefore more opportunities for Rosas.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 14.5; Yahoo, 10.0
Week 4 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|2
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|3
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|4
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|5
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|6
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|7
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|8
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|9
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|10
|Matt Prater (DET)
|11
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|12
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|13
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|14
|Zane Gonzalez (ARI)
|15
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|16
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|17
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|18
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|19
|Dustin Hopkins (WAS)
|20
|Brandon McManus (DEN)