Jonathan Taylor Put Up Huge Numbers Against Michigan Wearing a Custom Mouthguard

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor helped lead the Badgers in an upset over No. 11 Michigan while wearing a Louis Vuitton mouthguard. This isn't the first time he has rocked custom protective gear, though.

Watch the video above for more about the junior that is making a statement.

       

