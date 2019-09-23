Report: Mason Greenwood to Sign New 5-Year Contract with Manchester United

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and FK Astana at Old Trafford on September 19, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly offered their young forward Mason Greenwood a new five-year contract, with the player said to be keen to commit his future to the club.

News of the offer came from football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

On Instagram, Romano added "the proposal [is] for 5 years and Greenwood's agents are going to talk with Man Utd soon to agree every detail and sign the contract."

Greenwood is one the most exciting young prospects on the Red Devils' books, having established himself as a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad.

     

