Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat Still Interested in Thunder PG Entering Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 18: Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder attends the State Farm Assist Tracker Event on July 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina at McClintock Middle. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly maintain an interest in trading for Chris Paul but are unlikely to make a move until they see how their roster fares in the 2019-20 regular season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting that Paul has a mutual interest in Miami. The Heat would have to find the right level of matching salaries to acquire Paul, who will make $38.5 million this season.

                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

