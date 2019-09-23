NBA Rumors: 'Big Gap' in Kawhi, Clippers' Title Chances over LeBron, Lakers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Kawhi Leonard attends a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by teaming up with the Los Angeles Clippers, the dynamic duo makes its first public appearance. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

How much of a gap is there between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to winning a title this season?

According to NBA executives polled by Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, a significant one in favor of the Clippers:

"In league circles, Lakers skepticism has burbled about for some time, before and after Anthony Davis awkwardly made his way to Los Angeles. Questions of fit and chemistry persist, and many are noting just how many games LeBron James has played up to this point. Like the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers are also lacking in perimeter defense, in a league where it seems to matter more than ever. Much as you would expect some 'It's LeBron' faith, that faith appears to be wavering after the last disastrous season. Even flanked with Davis, no one I spoke with believes LeBron and the Lakers are better than the upstart Clips."

One executive added of the gap between the teams: "There is a big gap in likelihood of winning the title. Not sure about regular season wins."

              

