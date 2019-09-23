LeBron James' 2002 HS Jersey Featured in SI Could Sell for $300k+ at Auction

MARK DUNCAN/Associated Press

The jersey that introduced LeBron James to the world is coming up for auction.

James' No. 23 jersey he wore during his iconic first Sports Illustrated cover (and his junior season of high school) is up on the auction block at Goldin Auctions. Ken Goldin told TMZ Sports he expects the jersey to fetch in the "mid-six figures." Collectors can place bids through Oct. 19 on the iconic gold St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey.

James won Ohio's Mr. Basketball award three times in high school and became the first underclassman to appear on the SI cover. The cover was seen as something of a turning point for LeBronMania, as scouts and fans flocked to see a player many considered to be the greatest high schooler in history.

James' national attention reached such a fever pitch that his games were broadcast on pay-per-view during his senior season.

At the time, it was considered impossible for LeBron to ever live up to the hype his high school stardom created.

Whoops.

LeBron not only met but exceeded every possible expectation, joining a short list of players to have a claim at being the greatest in the history of basketball. The jersey, which was given to a friend by LeBron years ago, represents the beginning of that journey.

Don't be surprised if the auction reaches eye-popping numbers.