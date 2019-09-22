Lonzo Ball on LaVar's Reaction to Lakers Trade: 'We're Still Not Really Talking'

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball apparently isn't on the best of terms with his father, LaVar.

Andrew Joseph of USA Today's For The Win noted the New Orleans Pelicans point guard said "I don't know" when asked what his father's reaction was to the trade that sent him away from the Los Angeles Lakers on the family's Facebook reality series, Ball in the Family. "We're still not really talking."

Ball went into further details during an interview with the show's producer:

"Our relationship is not how it's been in the past. So, we're not really talking too much right now. I really don't know how he feels. But I know he wants just the best for me. He should be happy. I don't know."

