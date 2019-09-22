Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard and Giants' Fantasy Outlook After QB's Debut

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Daniel Jones was nothing short of spectacular in his first career start, putting him squarely on the fantasy football map going forward.

The New York Giants quarterback totaled 336 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air to go with 28 yards and two scores on the ground. Though he and Eli Manning might look alike, Jones showcased the type of mobility we have never seen from Manning.

He also put himself in pretty impressive company with the performance:

Considering this all came in his first game, it's understandable to be excited about his future.

This is especially true from a fantasy perspective considering his role going forward. With Saquon Barkley suffering an ankle sprain, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants will have to lean on the passing attack even more than usual. A poor defense will also keep the team playing from behind most games.

Jones threw 36 passes in his first game and will likely see a lot of attempts every week to give him plenty of opportunities for big numbers. His running ability makes him even more valuable in fantasy, even if he is unlikely to score two rushing touchdowns each game.

The quarterback should be added in all leagues and could be a borderline QB1 in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins.

Meanwhile, Jones' presence is also big for the Giants pass-catchers, who finally have someone who can throw the ball down the field. Evan Engram (six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown) and Sterling Shepard (seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown) had big days against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and it could be the start of some consistency in the passing attack.

Engram was already a must-start, but Shepard is now a WR3 with plenty of upside, especially in points-per-reception leagues. Some might try to sell high, but this could be the start of something big for the Giants offense.