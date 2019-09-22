4-Star QB Bryce Young Flips Commitment to Alabama from USC

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Bryce Young changed his mind.

The 4-star dual-threat quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday that he committed to Alabama after previously committing to USC in July 2018:

It's a disappointment for USC, considering Young is a Santa Ana, California, native out of Mater Dei High School.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.