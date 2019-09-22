Le'Veon Bell Addresses 'Haters' After Jets' 0-3 Start: 'Enjoy It for Now'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Jets fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots, but Le'Veon Bell wants to make sure fans don't bail on the team.

The running back provided an impassioned statement on Twitter against any potential bandwagon fans:

Considering the squad has played its last two games without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mono, the rough start isn't too much of a surprise. Defensive stars C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams have also missed time because of injury.

The Week 4 bye fortunately comes at a good time to regroup and hopefully get healthy.

Bell clearly has faith there will be a turnaround beginning in Week 5.

This type of losing is a new concept for the 27-year-old who never had a losing season in his five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped the team reach the playoffs in each year from 2014 to 2017, while he sat out 2018 when the squad fell short of the postseason.

He likely hoped he would rally the Jets to a similar level of success after signing a four-year, $52 million contract in the offseason, but it hasn't been pretty so far.