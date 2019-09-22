Steelers Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger Won't Undergo Elbow Surgery; 'Fine' for 2020

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly does not need Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow and is "fine" for the 2020 season.

"There is complete optimism that he will be ready to roll next season," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "No one is concerned that next year is going to be a problem."

The Steelers expressed their optimism in Roethlisberger—and, to a certain extent, Mason Rudolph—this week when they traded their 2020 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Some thought Roethlisberger's season-ending injury, coupled with the team's 0-2 record, would present a perfect opportunity to tank for Big Ben's replacement.

       

