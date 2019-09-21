Arnold Pro Classic Europe Days 1, 2 Full Results, Winners Entering Final

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The first two days of the 2019 Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding and fitness competition are in the books.

The competition, which began in 2011 and takes place in Barcelona, Spain is held over three days, and the final contests will occur Sunday.

Here's a look at the notable Friday winners, via Kevin Grech of Evolutionofbodybuilding.net:

Master Men's Physique 40 Years and Over: Khurram Butt of Denmark

Men's Classic Bodybuilding: Tomas Kairys of Lithuania Tomas Kairys of Lithuania

Junior Men's Bodybuilding 16-23 Years: Martin Horky of Czech Republic

Master Men's Bodybuilding: Rafal Filippzuk of Poland

Women's Physique Open: Viktoriia Pohribniak of Ukraine

Men's Classic Physique: Andrej Mandic of Austria

Master Men's Classic Physique 40 Years and Over: Boris Palovic of Slovakia

Junior Men's Classic Bodybuilding 16-23 Years Old: Andrei Kozhokar of Russia

The Saturday victors are per International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness:



Women's Fitness Overall: Michaela Pavleova of Slovakia

Men's Physique Overall: Bilal Fakir of Belgium

Women's Wellness Fitness Overall: Kristina Kasparova of Russia

Junior Women's Bikini-Fitness 16-23 Years, Overall: Natalia Czajkowska of Poland

Master Women's Bikini-Fitness 35 Years and Over, Overall: Maria Galitskova of Russia

Sunday's competition will crown winners in men's bodybuilding, women's bikini fitness, men's fitness, junior women's fitness, master women's body fitness (over 35 years old), women's body fitness, junior men's physique, master women's physique and muscular men's physique.

Per Grech, hundreds of athletes endured a 10-hour registration process Thursday. Once the main event started, however, the competition was split onto two different stages to account for the field size.

The competition (as one might expect) is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder and California governor, and actor. The 72-year-old paid a visit to the event Saturday and held a press conference, per Grech.

The Arnold Classic Europe, which began in 2011, is part of the larger IFBB Arnold Sports Festival. The 30-year-old competition began in 1989 and holds events that include bodybuilding, strongman and fitness. The Arnold Classic has spread to Australia, South America and Africa.