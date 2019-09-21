Justin Fields Totals 6 TDs as No. 6 Ohio State Steamrolls Miami (OH) 76-5

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes overcame a slow start to steamroll the Miami RedHawks 76-5 at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Miami seized an early 5-0 lead while holding Ohio State scoreless for the majority of the first quarter. However, there was too much Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins for the RedHawks to handle, leading to 76 unanswered points for the Buckeyes.

The game mercifully came to an end with just less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter as inclement weather halted play.

Ohio State moved to 4-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Miami dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

Notable Stats

QB Justin Fields: 14/21, 223 passing yards, four TDs, zero interceptions; nine carries, 36 yards, two TDs

RB J.K. Dobbins: eight carries, 52 yards, one TD

WR K.J. Hill: two receptions, 78 yards, one TD

WR Chris Olave: three receptions, 30 yards, two TDs

DE Chase Young: two sacks, two forced fumbles

Justin Fields Continues Heisman Push

Fields' day started with a rare turnover, but once he settled in, he looked every bit the part of a Heisman Trophy candidate.

After scoring on just one of three first-quarter drives, Fields led the Buckeyes to the end zone in all six of their possessions in the second quarter.

His monster quarter was highlighted by a perfect 30-yard throw to Binjimen Victor in the end zone on 3rd-and-20:

In the second quarter alone, he threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns, also finding the end zone with his legs on a pair of occasions.

As impressive as Dwayne Haskins was while for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season, he was not much of a threat to take off and run with the football. Fields, on the other hand, is. That has opened the door for downfield passes as defenses have to respect his mobility, and it has also helped create space for Dobbins to work with.

To say Fields has been impressive thus far would be an understatement:

There were questions about how the Buckeye offense would perform without Haskins and former head coach Urban Meyer. Thus far, Fields (19 total touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season) first-year coach Ryan Day have looked more than up to the task.







Chase Young, Ohio State's Dominant Defense Shines Again

Ohio State's defense was subjected to no shortage of scrutiny last year as it struggled to prevent opposing offenses from making big plays. It's been a completely different story to this point in 2019.

And potential top-five pick Chase Young is leading the way.

The Buckeyes were able to turn a tight game into a blowout during the second quarter partly because of Fields' strong play. However, it was the defense that set the table for the offense. The defense generated three turnovers, with Young recording a pair of strip-sacks—one from each side of the line—during a four-minute span:

The 6'5", 265-pound junior now has seven sacks on the season and has at least one in six consecutive games dating back to the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game.

One year after surrendering 25.5 points per game, the Ohio State defense has allowed just 34 points through four games, with three points being the product of an offensive turnover. No, the level of competition has not been overly challenging, but it's a step in the right direction for a unit that struggled mightily last year.

What's Next?

Both teams will be back in action on Sept. 28. Ohio State will resume Big Ten play as it hits the road for a clash with Nebraska, while Miami will open its Mid-American Conference slate by hosting Buffalo.