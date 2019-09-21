Justin Fields Totals 6 TDs as No. 6 Ohio State Steamrolls Miami (OH) 76-5

Justin Fields Totals 6 TDs as No. 6 Ohio State Steamrolls Miami (OH) 76-5September 21, 2019
The Ohio State Buckeyes overcame a slow start to steamroll the Miami RedHawks 76-5 at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.
Miami seized an early 5-0 lead while holding Ohio State scoreless for the majority of the first quarter. However, there was too much Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins for the RedHawks to handle, leading to 76 unanswered points for the Buckeyes.
The game mercifully came to an end with just less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter as inclement weather halted play.
Ohio State moved to 4-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Miami dropped to 1-3 with the loss.
Notable Stats
QB Justin Fields: 14/21, 223 passing yards, four TDs, zero interceptions; nine carries, 36 yards, two TDs
RB J.K. Dobbins: eight carries, 52 yards, one TD
WR K.J. Hill: two receptions, 78 yards, one TD
WR Chris Olave: three receptions, 30 yards, two TDs
DE Chase Young: two sacks, two forced fumbles
Justin Fields Continues Heisman Push
Fields' day started with a rare turnover, but once he settled in, he looked every bit the part of a Heisman Trophy candidate.
After scoring on just one of three first-quarter drives, Fields led the Buckeyes to the end zone in all six of their possessions in the second quarter.
Ohio State on BTN @OhioStateOnBTN
This escalated quickly. 😬 @justnfields finds the end zone for @OhioStateFB: https://t.co/6vsehh6Owm
Ohio State on BTN @OhioStateOnBTN
.@justnfields + @KayJayHill = 6. That's three weeks in a row that the connection has hooked up for an @OhioStateFB TD. https://t.co/UAMB0Qv4BE
Ohio State on BTN @OhioStateOnBTN
Anotha one. 💯 Chris Olave is stacking stats this season for @OhioStateFB: https://t.co/DhguI0IQt6
His monster quarter was highlighted by a perfect 30-yard throw to Binjimen Victor in the end zone on 3rd-and-20:
Ohio State on BTN @OhioStateOnBTN
18, @justnfields' TDs through 3.5 games, the most for any B1G player in his first four games since 2000. https://t.co/pS3LgOTYC0
In the second quarter alone, he threw for 195 yards and four touchdowns, also finding the end zone with his legs on a pair of occasions.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Justin Fields is the first Ohio State quarterback with 6 TD responsible for in a quarter. https://t.co/DuFOrf6UgR
Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS
Justin Fields of @OhioStateFB is the first FBS player in the last 20 seasons to be responsible for 6 touchdowns in a single quarter. Fields had 4 TD passes and 2 TD runs in the second quarter today vs. Miami (Ohio).
As impressive as Dwayne Haskins was while for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season, he was not much of a threat to take off and run with the football. Fields, on the other hand, is. That has opened the door for downfield passes as defenses have to respect his mobility, and it has also helped create space for Dobbins to work with.
To say Fields has been impressive thus far would be an understatement:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Justin Fields is the first Big Ten player with a pass and rush TD in each of his first 4 games of a season since Antwaan Randle El in 1999 for Indiana. https://t.co/vtfytH5plI
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Justin Fields is out here putting on a laser show to the likes of which w'eve never seen. Oh, he should stop playing now.
There were questions about how the Buckeye offense would perform without Haskins and former head coach Urban Meyer. Thus far, Fields (19 total touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season) first-year coach Ryan Day have looked more than up to the task.
Chase Young, Ohio State's Dominant Defense Shines Again
Ohio State's defense was subjected to no shortage of scrutiny last year as it struggled to prevent opposing offenses from making big plays. It's been a completely different story to this point in 2019.
And potential top-five pick Chase Young is leading the way.
The Buckeyes were able to turn a tight game into a blowout during the second quarter partly because of Fields' strong play. However, it was the defense that set the table for the offense. The defense generated three turnovers, with Young recording a pair of strip-sacks—one from each side of the line—during a four-minute span:
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Less than four minutes apart. 👀 Chase Young is a cheat code: https://t.co/v9LGJME7C5
The 6'5", 265-pound junior now has seven sacks on the season and has at least one in six consecutive games dating back to the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game.
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
Chase Young is going to the consensus No. 1 player on every draft board this spring and I am here for it. https://t.co/wsWPrMt6m1
One year after surrendering 25.5 points per game, the Ohio State defense has allowed just 34 points through four games, with three points being the product of an offensive turnover. No, the level of competition has not been overly challenging, but it's a step in the right direction for a unit that struggled mightily last year.
What's Next?
Both teams will be back in action on Sept. 28. Ohio State will resume Big Ten play as it hits the road for a clash with Nebraska, while Miami will open its Mid-American Conference slate by hosting Buffalo.
Winners and Losers So Far from Week 4