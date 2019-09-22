Reliving Best Moments from Epic Stone Cold vs. Vince McMahon Feud 22 Years Later

11 of 11

September 22, 1997, is arguably the most significant night in the long and illustrious history of WWE.

Emanating live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Raw featured McMahon embracing his role as the owner of the company on television and confronting a defiant Austin in the center of the ring.

Trying to talk sense into the former intercontinental champion, imploring him to take time off and do what was necessary to heal his neck while also looking to protect his company from any responsibility should Austin become injured further, McMahon expressed concern for his employee.

Stone Cold was defiant, unwilling to sit back and watch as the industry passed him by. He feigned understanding, but then in a moment that had been built to over the course of a month, Austin dropped McMahon with an ugly stunner that popped the fans in New York and jumpstarted a rivalry that would carry WWE to victory in the intense Monday night ratings war with WCW.

As Austin was led out of the arena by police, the landscape of WWE had changed. No longer was Austin the anti-authority rebel who shunned tradition and whooped Bret Hart's ass. He was now an unforgiving badass whose wrath knew no limits.

As for McMahon? He was firmly entrenched in the role of boss man, the evil authority figure around whom the next decade of Raw would be built and whose rivalry with Austin would create a storyline trope still featured prominently on today's WWE television.

Right, Kevin Owens and Shane-O-Mac?