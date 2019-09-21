Cardinals GM Reaffirms Team Has No Plans to Trade Patrick Peterson

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim insisted Friday that he is not looking to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Appearing on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Keim discussed Peterson's importance to the team.

"We're not trading Pat and that's something we've been very consistent with. When you look at the kind of player Pat is and I think arguably he's the best corner in the National Football League, all you have to do is say, 'Does this make our team better or worse?' I think to lose someone like Pat Peterson would make us worse."

Peterson is the midst of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, and he will be eligible to return for Arizona's road game against the New York Giants on Oct. 20.

The 29-year-old Peterson has spent his entire NFL career with the Cards since being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in 2011. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight NFL seasons and is a three-time first-team All-Pro as well.

Peterson has established himself as one of the best corners of his generation and boasts career totals of 387 tackles, 23 interceptions and 76 passes defended.

Despite his production, there was some question regarding Peterson's long-term status with the Cardinals even before his suspension. He is only under contract through 2020 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Through two games, the Cardinals have undoubtedly missed Peterson's presence in the secondary. They rank 27th in the NFL with 309.5 passing yards allowed per game and have surrendered five touchdown passes with no interceptions.

During Peterson's absence, veteran Tramaine Brock and rookie second-round pick Byron Murphy have served as Arizona's starting corners.

Peterson's eventual return will not only give the Cardinals a shutdown corner once again but also an on-field mentor who can help Murphy reach his immense potential.