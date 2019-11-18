Chiefs' Damien Williams Ruled Out After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Chargers on MNF

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and was ruled out by the team.

He had four carries for seven yards before getting injured in the second quarter.

The 27-year-old had rushed 79 times for 302 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and three touchdowns entering Week 11. He's added 22 receptions, 150 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Williams took over as the team's starter late last year after the Chiefs released Kareem Hunt upon video surfacing of him pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway.

He excelled all season in limited duty, rushing for 5.1 yards per carry and catching 23 passes for 160 yards. Williams also turned 73 touches into 416 yards and six touchdowns.

The beginning of the 2019 campaign did not go nearly as well, with Williams amassing just 34 rushing yards on 22 carries in his team's first two games. He did add nine receptions for 87 yards.

A knee contusion suffered in Week 2 against the Oakland Raiders forced him off the field for three games, beginning with a Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. However, Williams still couldn't get much going, amassing just 36 rushing yards on 19 carries in Weeks 5 through 7.

LeSean McCoy and Williams have juggled the running back touches since, with head coach Andy Reid seemingly riding the hot hand.

The 31-year-old McCoy, who signed with Kansas City after the Buffalo Bills released him, has rushed 72 times for 371 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. That's in addition to 20 receptions, 129 yards and one more receiving score.

McCoy should now get the bulk of the snaps, and Darrel Williams will get some more work: The 24-year-old has 3.9 yards per carry and 12 receptions for 156 yards. He's scored two touchdowns.

Both backups also scored rushing touchdowns in Monday's game after Williams left with his injury.