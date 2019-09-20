Jorge Masvidal Says He Won't 'Beg' UFC for Fight Against Conor McGregor

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal told TMZ Sports on Friday that he's "not gonna beg" Conor McGregor for a fight.

"I'm not in the business of bullying," Masvidal said. "I like beating up bullies and stuff, but if the dude don't want it, I'm not gonna beg him for it."

The 34-year-old already has a fight lined up against Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 2.

However, UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports on Friday that the winner of that fight will be a candidate to face McGregor in his UFC return, which the promotion's leader said will happen "early next year."

McGregor hasn't fought since a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended him six months for his role in a post-fight brawl retroactive to the event date.

McGregor, who said he would retire in March, expressed interest in returning to the Octagon as told to ESPN's Ariel Helwani (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting) on Aug. 25. He mentioned a few potential opponents, including Masvidal, Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

As for Masvidal, TMZ asked the UFC's No. 3-ranked welterweight why White hadn't booked a fight between him and McGregor yet. He offered the following response.

"Would I f--k him up and Dana White knows it?" Masvidal asked. "Hell yeah, bro! There's a reason we're not allowed to play with each other."

Masvidal is riding a significant wave of momentum after recording the fastest knockout in UFC history on July 6, taking down Ben Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds.

The Miami native has a 34-13 professional MMA record (11-6 in the UFC), and Caesars Palace lists him as a -200 favorite ($200 bet to win $100) against Diaz.