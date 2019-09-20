Super Bowl 54 Odds: Antonio Brown Release Barely Moves Patriots' Betting Line

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New England Patriots remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LIV following the release of superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday.

Caesars Sportsbook dropped the Patriots' championship betting line from +250 to +300 after the move. The Pats are followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+450) and Dallas Cowboys (+800) in the updated odds.

The minuscule drop in New England's line—28.6 percent to 25 percent in implied probability—doesn't come as a surprise since Brown only made one appearance for the franchise.

He made four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins. His release came after two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

The Patriots still feature a stacked roster led by Tom Brady and a defense that's been downright dominant since the team's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl. New England only allowed three points in wins over the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers to open the 2019 campaign.

Those factors combined with a favorable schedule have already led to buzz about a potential undefeated season, an accomplishment the team fell just shy of in 2007 when it completed a 16-0 run through the regular season before ultimately losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots face both the Chiefs and Cowboys during the regular season, but each of those games are at home. Their toughest road test figures to come against either the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 or the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Even if they drop a couple regular-season games, the Pats will likely enter the postseason as the prohibitive title favorites barring a string of high-impact injuries.