Magic Johnson Says He Hopes Kevin Durant 'Finds Happiness' with Nets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant paces around the bench during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Kevin Durant prepares for the next phase of his career with the Brooklyn Nets, Magic Johnson hopes the two-time NBA Finals MVP can finally find happiness. 

During Friday's episode of First Take, the Los Angeles Lakers legend shared his thoughts on Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors:

Durant tweeted and deleted a response to Johnson's comments (warning: contains language NSFW):

Despite winning back-to-back titles in his first two seasons with the Warriors, Durant said in a Wall Street Journal cover story by J.R. Moehringer that published Sept. 10 he "definitely felt accepted" by the team but began to realize he didn't fit in. 

"I'm just different from the rest of the guys," he said. "It's not a bad thing. Just my circumstances coming up in the league."

Durant also touched on being happy: "People are always like, Are you happy? It's like, Yo, what the f--k does that mean right now? That was the whole thing this year: Is K.D. happy where he is?"

The Nets will afford Durant the next opportunity to find happiness, whatever that means to him. He will be playing alongside Kyrie Irving, whom he told Moehringer is his "best friend in the league." 

Unfortunately, Durant likely has to wait until the 2020-21 season to show what he and Irving are capable of. The 10-time All-Star will likely miss this season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. 

Related

    Huge NBA Tampering Rule Changes 🚨

    NBA Board of Governors passes new package of tampering rules including random audits to ensure compliance

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Huge NBA Tampering Rule Changes 🚨

    NBA Board of Governors passes new package of tampering rules including random audits to ensure compliance

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Legend of Alex Caruso 🐍

    ‘Bald Mamba’ opens up about being LeBron’s teammate and why the internet loves him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Legend of Alex Caruso 🐍

    ‘Bald Mamba’ opens up about being LeBron’s teammate and why the internet loves him ➡️

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Makes Changes to Traveling Rule, Starting Lineup Protocol

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Makes Changes to Traveling Rule, Starting Lineup Protocol

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

    Splash brothers heading to Tokyo 🏅

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Olympics

    Splash brothers heading to Tokyo 🏅

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report