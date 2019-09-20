Magic Johnson Says He Hopes Kevin Durant 'Finds Happiness' with Nets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Kevin Durant prepares for the next phase of his career with the Brooklyn Nets, Magic Johnson hopes the two-time NBA Finals MVP can finally find happiness.

During Friday's episode of First Take, the Los Angeles Lakers legend shared his thoughts on Durant's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors:

Durant tweeted and deleted a response to Johnson's comments (warning: contains language NSFW):

Despite winning back-to-back titles in his first two seasons with the Warriors, Durant said in a Wall Street Journal cover story by J.R. Moehringer that published Sept. 10 he "definitely felt accepted" by the team but began to realize he didn't fit in.

"I'm just different from the rest of the guys," he said. "It's not a bad thing. Just my circumstances coming up in the league."

Durant also touched on being happy: "People are always like, Are you happy? It's like, Yo, what the f--k does that mean right now? That was the whole thing this year: Is K.D. happy where he is?"

The Nets will afford Durant the next opportunity to find happiness, whatever that means to him. He will be playing alongside Kyrie Irving, whom he told Moehringer is his "best friend in the league."

Unfortunately, Durant likely has to wait until the 2020-21 season to show what he and Irving are capable of. The 10-time All-Star will likely miss this season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.