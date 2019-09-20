Tom Brady, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman Fantasy Stock After Antonio Brown Release

Mark Brown/Getty Images

For the second time this month, wide receiver Antonio Brown has been released, which figures to have a significant fantasy impact on many of the New England Patriots' top offensive players.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Brown's release after the superstar wideout indicated his departure with multiple tweets Friday:

The Patriots later made it official as well:

With Brown out of the picture, all of the Patriots' other pass-catchers should garner a potential boost in production moving forward.

In the Patriots' season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers without Brown, quarterback Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Among wideouts, Julian Edelman had six receptions for 83 yards, Josh Gordon had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Phillip Dorsett had four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown suited up for the Pats against the Miami Dolphins last week and was New England's most productive pass-catcher with four receptions for 56 yards and a score.

With Brown in the lineup, Edelman, Gordon and Dorsett all saw their production dip. Edelman had four catches for 51 yards on four targets after getting targeted 11 times in the first game, Gordon had two catches for 19 yards and Dorsett had three catches for 39 yards.

Brady's fantasy status shouldn't change one way or the other since he put up big numbers both with and without Brown this season. He remains a QB1 who should be in your lineup most weeks, especially on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Edelman saw the biggest drop in production in terms of looks from Brady from Week 1 to Week 2, but since he is the most reliable option remaining, he should settle back in as a high-end WR2.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports believes Brown's release will be huge for Gordon from a fantasy perspective:

Since Brown and Gordon have similar skill sets in terms of being able to make plays down the field, Gordon is a big-time beneficiary and can once again be deployed as a WR2.

Nick Underhill of The Athletic views Dorsett as a player who is capable of taking on a greater role with Brown gone:

Dorsett enjoyed the best game of his career in Week 1, and while he is still clearly New England's No. 3 receiver behind Edelman and Gordon, he should be added in all formats and considered a flex option depending on matchups.

As far as fantasy owners with stock in Patriots skill players are concerned, Brown's release will provide their players with far more opportunities.