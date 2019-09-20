Mark Cuban Says It Would Be 'Awesome' If Dirk Nowitzki Owned Part of Mavericks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks hugs Mark Cuban after announcing that he played his last home game at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Thursday that he plans to speak with Dirk Nowitzki at some point regarding an ownership stake in the team.

In an interview with Dalton Trigg of DallasBasketball.com, Cuban said the following regarding Nowitzki owning part of the Mavs: "Absolutely. I'll have the convo with Dirk in the future. There is a lot of things involved to make it all work. But it would be awesome."

Perhaps no single person is more synonymous with the Mavericks than Nowitzki.

Before retiring at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, the German star spent his entire 21-year career in Dallas. Nowitzki is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Vince Carter for the most NBA seasons played, but he is the only one to spend them all with the same team.

Nowitzki is a 14-time All-Star and one-time NBA MVP, who led the Mavs to their first NBA championship in 2007 and was also named the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

He ranks third on the all-time NBA games played list with 1,522 and sixth in points scored with 31,560 behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki had such a huge hand in the Mavericks' success over the years that Cuban promised Dirk a job for life, a retired number and "the biggest, most badass statue ever."

On top of all that, Nowitzki may eventually add "part owner of the Dallas Mavericks" to his resume if he so chooses.

