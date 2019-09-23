Undertaker Must Attack 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The WWE Universe is focused on Bray Wyatt fighting Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the 2019 edition of Hell in a Cell, but The Fiend's mind should be elsewhere.

At Hell in a Cell, Undertaker must appear and drag The Fiend back to hell.

Since returning as The Fiend, Wyatt has become one of the most popular characters in all of wrestling. The excitement around his persona shift has resulted in a marquee main event against Rollins at the October pay-per-view.

The problem is The Architect has successfully defeated Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, so handing him a loss now wouldn't be a wise long-term decision for his credibility; on the other hand, The Fiend is just getting hot and being defeated in typical fashion would derail much of his momentum.

During the title match inside the steel structure, as Wyatt looks set to earn the biggest win of his career, The Undertaker should emerge from beneath the ring and drag The Fiend into the depths of hell. Don't forget; Wyatt has said, "See you in hell!" during his Firefly Fun House segments over recent weeks.

Rumors of a possible match between Undertaker and Wyatt have surfaced recently, which was exacerbated by a Firefly Fun House segment that featured a possible tease on a clock that read "11:19." Speculation has run rampant since, but the majority of fans believe it's a reference to The Deadman.

Add in the fact The Fiend brutally attacked Kane as part of his orchestrated attacks on legends, and The Undertaker now has a legitimate reason to potentially attack Wyatt during his Universal Championship match.

Wyatt and Undertaker also reportedly have ties backstage at WWE, with rumors surfacing earlier this year that The Deadman was among a group of writers and talents brought in to assist in the production of Wyatt's character.

With Undertaker having so much time and energy reportedly invested in The Fiend, likely due to the obvious supernatural similarities between their characters, the two men should begin a long-term feud that helps solidify Wyatt as one of the top draws in the business.

For a storyline perspective, The Deadman showing up to cost The Fiend a world title would be an egregious act that would result in revenge. Wyatt's response should lead to a series of unforgettable promos and matches that prove to believers and skeptics alike that he is a once-in-a-generation persona.

This early in The Fiend's WWE tenure, he needs marquee victories. Unlike earlier in Wyatt's career when he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31, The Deadman needs to see the writing on the wall and put over the younger talent to build credibility for the future.

What better way to ensure The Fiend becomes one of the most popular Superstars in WWE than by having Undertaker interfere at Hell in a Cell and pushing the two supernatural characters into a memorable feud?

