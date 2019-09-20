Report: Yankees' Domingo German out for Season Amid Domestic Violence Probe

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

New York Yankees' Domingo German (55) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German will reportedly miss the rest of the 2019 MLB season, including the playoffs, after being placed on administrative leave Thursday under the league's domestic violence policy.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday that while the case isn't "fully resolved administratively," German will not return to the club's active roster this year.

The Yankees released a statement after German was placed on leave:

"We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner's Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

"We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

