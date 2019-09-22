FIFA 20: Top Young Star Player Ratings, Release Date and Best New Features

EA Sports

The release of FIFA 20 is creeping ever nearer, with the Standard Edition of the game dropping worldwide on Friday.

Those who pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate Editions of the title will be able to get a head start on the competition and play from Tuesday.

In anticipation of the game's release, EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the top 100 players.

Only six players in the top 100 are under the age of 24, with just one—Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe—in the top 50.

Here are their ratings:

Kylian Mbappe, PSG, 89

Leroy Sane, Manchester City, 86

Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan, 85

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona, 85

Rodrigo, Manchester City, 85

Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus, 85

And here's a selection of some of the game's other bright stars:

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund, 84

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, 83

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, 83

Eder Militao, Real Madrid, 81

Houssem Aouar, Lyon, 81

Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid, 80

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea, 79

Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid, 79

Phil Foden, Manchester City, 76

With the new game comes a number of new features, the most notable of which is the introduction of the Volta mode.

Harking back to the days of FIFA Street, Volta allows you to play small-sided games, with or without goalkeepers, in a variety of urban environments.

Skill moves and flair passes have been simplified for Volta, so it's accessible to players of all abilities—even casual players will have little problem making their team put together a stylish passing move that culminates in a spectacular goal.

Speaking of stylish, the mode also comes with a range of customisation options to choose from.

While you can play straight from Kick-Off mode using existing sides—in which you will pick three, four or five players from a club or international team—you can also create an Avatar and build a squad of your own.

Your Avatar can be male or female, and squads can be mixed-gender. You can kit out your players with a range of clothing items, hairstyles and tattoos that can be acquired by completing challenges or be bought from the Volta shop using coins that are awarded for playing matches.

Building a squad brings some elements from Ultimate Team, with players having chemistry based on their position and preferred formations for the small-sided games.

As for FUT, new House Rules games Mystery Ball, King of the Hill, Max Chemistry and Swaps can be played in the FUT Friendlies hub.

The hub allows players to play with their FUT squads locally or online in matches that don't consume contracts or fitness and without having to worry about injuries or suspensions.

Veteran FUT players will be able to use the mode to freely test out new formations and tactics, while it's also an ideal entry point for newer or more casual players.

FIFA 20 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, while a Legacy Edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch.