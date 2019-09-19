Video: Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor's Timeline for Return to UFC

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Conor McGregor wants to fight in Ireland on Dec. 14.

One problem: UFC already has a card in Las Vegas on that day. UFC President Dana White offered an update on McGregor's future, saying the enigmatic fighter will have his next bout at that December pay-per-view or "early next year."

“I’m sure you saw his tweet,” White said. “Conor wants to fight Dec. 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.”

McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. He served a six-month suspension that expired in April for the post-match altercation between his and Nurmagomedov's camps. Khabib, who was suspended nine months for his part, made his return to the Octagon earlier this month with a win over Dustin Poirier.

"I want my world title back; I want that redemption," McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in August. "The camp was incorrect. I've learned so much on that."

No opponent has been named for McGregor's next fight. It's unlikely he'll immediately get a rematch against Khabib, so this will be something of a warm-up test before what would be one of the biggest bouts in UFC history.

McGregor previously mentioned Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway as potential opponents.

