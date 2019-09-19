Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jaguars Called Dolphins About 1st-Round Picks

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins traded disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick for a first-round pick.

After that deal, it appears the Jacksonville Jaguars called the Dolphins to see if they'd be interested in taking on their disgruntled defensive back.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Jaguars contacted Miami about trading for Jalen Ramsey, though it's unclear if the Dolphins are interested.

Ramsey started for the Jaguars in Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans despite being actively shopped in trade talks. The Pro Bowl corner acknowledged he made a private trade request that became public this week, citing a desire to win.

"All I care about is winning man, s--t," Ramsey told reporters Tuesday. "Everybody knows that. I want to f--king win."

If Ramsey is looking to win, Miami certainly is not the place. The Dolphins are in the midst of one of the most blatant tanking jobs in recent NFL history. They've essentially sold off every noteworthy player on their roster, including promising young players like Fitzpatrick. Miami has been outscored 102-10 through the first two weeks of the season.

On the other hand, Ramsey's relationship with Jacksonville management has been fracturing for months. He showed up to training camp in a Brinks truck after failed contractual negotiations over the summer, and he said his trade request came after a "disrespectful" interaction.

"It was something that has kinda been building over a little bit of time," Ramsey told the 17 Weeks podcast. "It has nothing to do with my teammates here. I love all my teammates here. It has nothing to do with the city. I love the city here. Still doing my charity work here. Still out with the fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, whatever it may be. I love the city here. I love my teammates. But it was more so with the front office and the organization."

If the Dolphins back up the proverbial Brinks truck and Ramsey finds kinship with a rebuilding front office, perhaps he'd be more willing to grind through a bad season or two.