Former NBA Player Ty Lawson Being Sued for Allegedly Choking Woman

A woman is reportedly suing former NBA guard Ty Lawson and said he choked her during an altercation May 5.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Jonae Keyes is suing Lawson for an unspecified amount because of physical and psychological damages. She said she was providing a ride for Lawson and her friend when the two passengers started arguing with each other. According to the suit, Lawson became violent with Keyes after she intervened when he was physical with her friend.

She said he choked her and punched her in the head.

Lawson played eight seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. The North Carolina product last played during the 2016-17 season as a member of the Kings.

Lawson has since played professionally in China.