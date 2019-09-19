Report: Greg Hardy to Fight Ben Sosoli at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end and current professional MMA fighter Greg Hardy will return to the Octagon on Oct. 18 against Ben Sosoli in Boston, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Hardy was initially supposed to face Jarjis Danho in Singapore on Oct. 26, but per Okamoto, Danho pulled out of the bout.

The 6'5", 265-pound Hardy has a 5-1 professional MMA record, with all five of his victories coming via knockout or TKO. His loss occurred via disqualification (illegal knee).

Sosoli, 29, is 7-2 with one no-contest, which occurred in his most recent bout against Dustin Joynson on Aug. 27. He took part in The Ultimate Fighter 28 and is a Contender Series alum.

Sosoli has never fought in the UFC.

Hardy's most recent fight ended with a 45-second TKO of Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio in July.

The bout will occur on the UFC Fight Night card, which is headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman. Maycee Barber and Gillian Robertson will take part in a women's flyweight fight that featured two of the top-15 ranked fighters in the division.

TD Garden will be the host for the event, which is slated to begin 9 p.m. ET.