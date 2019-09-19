Dodgers Rumors: Robert L. Plummer, Alan Smolinisky Added to Ownership Group

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Businessmen Robert L. Plummer and Alan Smolinisky have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers' ownership group as limited partners, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Jeff Passan.

Per Shelburne, Mark Walter is still the Dodgers' controlling owner.

The Dodgers' now-10-person ownership group, known as Guggenheim Baseball Management, consists of Walter, Plummer, Smolinisky, basketball Hall of Famer and businessman Magic Johnson and ex-tennis star Billie Jean King, among others.

According to Forbes, the Dodgers were valued at $3.3 billion as of April. Guggenheim Baseball Management bought the team and the land surrounding Dodger Stadium for $2.15 billion in March 2012.

The Dodgers have never finished worse than 86-76 under the current ownership. This year will feature their seventh National League West title, and they've claimed the NL pennant twice. They're currently 98-55, good for first in the NL.

It's a good time to buy into the Dodgers, and Shelburne explained what the two new partners do for a living:

On the field, Los Angeles hosts the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set before visiting the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants to close out the regular season. The Dodgers, who have already clinched the NL West crown and a playoff berth, are looking to hold off the 94-60 Atlanta Braves for the No. 1 seed in the Senior Circuit's postseason bracket.