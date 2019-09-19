John Elway: NFL Admitted Bradley Chubb Roughing Call vs. Bears Wasn't a Penalty

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

It won’t give the 0-2 Denver Broncos a win in the standings, but general manager John Elway can at least take solace knowing the NFL understands it missed a critical call during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Elway said league officials told him they were "dead wrong" to flag linebacker Bradley Chubb for roughing the passer on the Bears’ game-winning drive, per Joe Rubino of the Denver Post. The penalty gave Chicago 15 yards and helped set up a situation where Mitchell Trubisky converted a fourth down with a long pass to Allen Robinson before Eddy Pineiro drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired.

