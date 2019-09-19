Report: Teams Concerned NBA Rushing Tampering Rules Changes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the announcement of the The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar, on July 30 2019. - The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) unveiled host cities Tuesday for its inaugural season, with Kigali, Rwanda, as the named host city for the first semi-final and championship games. Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; Lagos, Nigeria; Luanda, Angola; Rabat, Morocco and a Tunisian city, Tunis or Monastir, were announced as the sites for BAL regular-season games. The BAL, featuring 12 club teams from across Africa, is set to begin play in March 2020. (Photo by Seyllou / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)
SEYLLOU/Getty Images

The NBA's proposed rule changes for tampering are reportedly being met with skepticism from people in the league, including some team owners.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, there are some teams that feel the NBA is rushing into the process of trying to change its policies on tampering. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: 'Fighting Warriors' for Giannis 'Not a Focus' for Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Fighting Warriors' for Giannis 'Not a Focus' for Bucks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Doc Talks Clippers' Recruitment of Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doc Talks Clippers' Recruitment of Kawhi

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Mansion Up for $32.5M

    If we put all our money together...

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Mansion Up for $32.5M

    If we put all our money together...

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Granted DPE on Cousins

    LA receives $1.75M disabled player exception for Boogie's expected season-ending ACL injury (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Granted DPE on Cousins

    LA receives $1.75M disabled player exception for Boogie's expected season-ending ACL injury (Shams)

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report