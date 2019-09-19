Report: Teams Concerned NBA Rushing Tampering Rules Changes

SEYLLOU/Getty Images

The NBA's proposed rule changes for tampering are reportedly being met with skepticism from people in the league, including some team owners.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, there are some teams that feel the NBA is rushing into the process of trying to change its policies on tampering.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.