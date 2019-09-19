Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to Play in 'The Challenge: Japan Skins' in October

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland stand on the 13th tee during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 30, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will both play in the "The Challenge: Japan Skins" golf event set for Monday, October 21. Woods and McIlroy will join Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day in Chiba, Japan, according to Golf Channel.

Woods hasn't played in Japan in 2006, but the 43-year-old said "it will be fun to try something a little different and add a few strategic elements as we compete."

Meanwhile, McIlroy is already targeting success: "There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Tiger to Face Rory in Japan Skins Game

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger to Face Rory in Japan Skins Game

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    Woods' Son Is as Skilled a Trash-Talker as His Dad

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods' Son Is as Skilled a Trash-Talker as His Dad

    Golf
    via Golf

    Patrick Reed Explains 'Villain' Role

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Patrick Reed Explains 'Villain' Role

    Golf
    via Golf

    McIlroy Keeping European Tour Membership

    Golf logo
    Golf

    McIlroy Keeping European Tour Membership

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel