Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to Play in 'The Challenge: Japan Skins' in October

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will both play in the "The Challenge: Japan Skins" golf event set for Monday, October 21. Woods and McIlroy will join Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day in Chiba, Japan, according to Golf Channel.

Woods hasn't played in Japan in 2006, but the 43-year-old said "it will be fun to try something a little different and add a few strategic elements as we compete."

Meanwhile, McIlroy is already targeting success: "There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title."

