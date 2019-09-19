Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Beach Mansion Up for Sale for $32.5M

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Beach Mansion Up for Sale for $32.5MSeptember 19, 2019
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have reportedly put their Miami mansion on the market for $32.5 million.
The 14,000-square-foot estate features six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to Jane Wooldridge of the Miami Herald. Not only that, but it also includes a home theater, a wine room, a game room, a pool and a basketball court.
Miami Herald @MiamiHerald
For $32.5 million, @DwyaneWade's Miami Beach house can be yours. Including the wine room. https://t.co/qfdhzFwkqN
WSVN 7 News @wsvn
It has 9 full bathrooms, its own hair salon and a walk-in closet that's the size of a room. Now Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Miami Beach mega mansion is on the market -- and it can be yours for a cool $32.5 million. https://t.co/h1KWI3ZH7W
WPLG Local 10 News @WPLGLocal10
Heat legend @DwyaneWade puts Miami Beach mansion up for sale for $32.5 million https://t.co/TUzTtGLPLs https://t.co/gOjeWdVYfF
Per Candace Taylor of the Wall Street Journal, Wade bought the property in 2010 for $10.645 million. He has renovated the house through the years.
After being drafted by the franchise fifth overall in 2003, Wade spent a total of 14-plus seasons in South Beach. He played the first 13 years of his career with the Heat and returned home in 2018 to finish out the final year-plus of his playing days.
Wade retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and the 37-year-old recently revealed to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi that he has been spending the majority of his time in retirement in Southern California, as he and his wife own a $6 million home in Sherman Oaks.
His oldest son, Zaire, attends Sierra Canyon School, which is the same school LeBron James' son, Bronny, is enrolled at.
Wade and Union married in 2014.
Doc Talks Clippers' Recruitment of Kawhi