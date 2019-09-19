Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Put Miami Beach Mansion Up for Sale for $32.5M

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have reportedly put their Miami mansion on the market for $32.5 million.

The 14,000-square-foot estate features six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to Jane Wooldridge of the Miami Herald. Not only that, but it also includes a home theater, a wine room, a game room, a pool and a basketball court.

Per Candace Taylor of the Wall Street Journal, Wade bought the property in 2010 for $10.645 million. He has renovated the house through the years.

After being drafted by the franchise fifth overall in 2003, Wade spent a total of 14-plus seasons in South Beach. He played the first 13 years of his career with the Heat and returned home in 2018 to finish out the final year-plus of his playing days.

Wade retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and the 37-year-old recently revealed to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi that he has been spending the majority of his time in retirement in Southern California, as he and his wife own a $6 million home in Sherman Oaks.

His oldest son, Zaire, attends Sierra Canyon School, which is the same school LeBron James' son, Bronny, is enrolled at.

Wade and Union married in 2014.