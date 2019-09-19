Broncos GM John Elway on Garett Bolles' Penalties: 'It's Got to Stop. Period'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway warned left tackle Garett Bolles his penalty problems have "got to stop" in order to keep his critical role within the offense.

Elway commented on Bolles, who's already been called for holding five times in two games, during an appearance on KOA Radio (via ESPN's Jeff Legwold):

"Well, it's got to stop. Period. There are no more excuses for it. He's had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it's got to stop. The bottom line is if he thinks he's getting singled out, he is. He's got to understand that. He's got to understand what he's doing. And that was my question (Sunday), 'Does he know what holding is?' Does he know what he can and can't do? If he thinks he's getting targeted, he's got to realize he isn't. We'll keep working for it and he's still a talented guy. He cannot do that because it's beating us."

The Broncos selected Bolles with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he's been called for 34 penalties in 34 career appearances, resulting in nearly 450 lost yards for the team's offense, per Legwold.

"It was frustrating," Bolles said. "I've built a reputation for myself in this league of holding. I disagree with it, to be honest. There are some calls I disagree with, and there are some things that I understand."

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the team's options are limited since Elijah Wilkinson, the team's top reserve tackle, has already been filling in for Ja'Wuan James at right tackle.

Mike Klis of 9News reported last week James is going to miss "several weeks" with a knee injury. So Bolles' job may be safe for the short term.

Once he returns, however, the Broncos may look to reshape their offensive line if Bolles hasn't shown improvement in terms of avoiding penalties.

The 27-year-old University of Utah product's next chance to illustrate progress will come Sunday when Denver faces off with the Green Bay Packers.