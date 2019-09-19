Barcelona's 2019 Budget Reveals Biggest Income in World Sports, $1B Expenditure

Barcelona have announced their projected budget for the 2019-20 campaign includes a record €1 billion turnover, the highest mark in worldwide sports.

According to sports writer Samuel Marsden, the Blaugrana had planned to hit the mark by 2021:

The financial details also include a slight increase in profit, moving up from €5 million to €11 million after tax.

The team spent well over €200 million to sign the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo, among others. They sold a fair number of players as well, though, and the total transfer dealings accounted for just under €100 million.

The additions added to the wage bill, which could take another hit if Lionel Messi signs a new deal. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t AS' Santi Gimenez), the Catalans want to hand him a lifetime deal, removing a clause that would allow him to leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona are consistently ranked among the most valuable teams in sports, coming in at No. 4 in Forbes' 2019 list, right behind rivals Real Madrid.

The two giants have long profited from unbalanced Spanish TV deals, and even after the introduction of a collective deal, they still receive significantly more than the rest of La Liga, per Swiss Ramble:

On the pitch, the La Liga champions have struggled to start the season, winning just two of their first four matches in Spain's top division. Borussia Dortmund held them to a 0-0 draw in the UEFA Champions League in their last outing.

