Jets' Jamal Adams Rips NFL over 'Bulls--t' $21K Fine for Hit on Baker Mayfield

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 19, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets urges the crowd to cheer during their game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams' tough week only got worse after the NFL fined him $21,000 for a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

"This league is a damn joke!" Adams tweeted Wednesday while showing video of the play.

"I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls--t! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH."

The Browns faced a 3rd-and-8 midway through the first quarter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield rolled out to his left and tossed an incomplete pass in the face of Adams' oncoming rush.

However, referees called a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Jets safety when Adams pushed Mayfield soon after the signal-caller threw the ball.

Cleveland ended the drive with a field goal en route to a 23-3 win. To make matters worse, Adams revealed to WFAN's Maggie Gray and Bart Scott that he was benched (h/t Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News):

Adams, who had 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 pass breakups last season, made the 2018 Pro Bowl.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jamal Adams Heated at NFL Over $21K Fine for Hit on Baker

    'This league is a damn joke...I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit!'

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jamal Adams Heated at NFL Over $21K Fine for Hit on Baker

    'This league is a damn joke...I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit!'

    theadamsera
    via Twitter

    Adam Gase Didn't View Pulling Jamal Adams as Benching

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Adam Gase Didn't View Pulling Jamal Adams as Benching

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold Has 'Full Confidence' He'll Return from Mono in Week 5

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold Has 'Full Confidence' He'll Return from Mono in Week 5

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF

    Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air Sunday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jalen Ramsey Will Play on TNF

    Doug Marrone said he and Jalen Ramsey cleared the air Sunday after trade demand: ‘That’s behind us right now’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report