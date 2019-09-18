Jets' Jamal Adams Rips NFL over 'Bulls--t' $21K Fine for Hit on Baker Mayfield

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams' tough week only got worse after the NFL fined him $21,000 for a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

"This league is a damn joke!" Adams tweeted Wednesday while showing video of the play.

"I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls--t! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH."

The Browns faced a 3rd-and-8 midway through the first quarter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield rolled out to his left and tossed an incomplete pass in the face of Adams' oncoming rush.

However, referees called a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Jets safety when Adams pushed Mayfield soon after the signal-caller threw the ball.

Cleveland ended the drive with a field goal en route to a 23-3 win. To make matters worse, Adams revealed to WFAN's Maggie Gray and Bart Scott that he was benched (h/t Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News):

Adams, who had 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 pass breakups last season, made the 2018 Pro Bowl.

