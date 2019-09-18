Report: Panthers' Kyle Allen 'Trending Toward' Starting for Injured Cam Newton

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen is "trending toward" replacing injured starter Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Newton, who did not practice Wednesday, suffered an aggravation of a left mid-foot sprain Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Rapoport. The initial injury occurred on Aug. 22 in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The 2015 NFL MVP and nine-year veteran is still in a walking boot, per Rapoport, and there isn't a timetable for his return. However, he has not been ruled out for Week 3 yet.

