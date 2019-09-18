Report: Panthers' Kyle Allen 'Trending Toward' Starting for Injured Cam Newton

Report: Panthers' Kyle Allen 'Trending Toward' Starting for Injured Cam NewtonSeptember 18, 2019
Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen is "trending toward" replacing injured starter Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Newton, who did not practice Wednesday, suffered an aggravation of a left mid-foot sprain Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Rapoport. The initial injury occurred on Aug. 22 in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
The 2015 NFL MVP and nine-year veteran is still in a walking boot, per Rapoport, and there isn't a timetable for his return. However, he has not been ruled out for Week 3 yet.
