AEW's Jon Moxley 100% Plans to Be at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley's future with New Japan Pro-Wrestling isn't set in stone, but the IWGP United States champion said Wednesday that he plans to be part of Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January.

In an interview with NJPW's official website, Moxley talked about his desire to compete in the Tokyo Dome: "100 percent I plan to be at the Tokyo Dome. I don't know who I'll be facing, whether I'm still U.S. champion. But I've been in WrestleMania, in the G1, and this is the next step. Anyone who's anyone in Japan has competed in the Tokyo Dome, so I absolutely plan on being there."

In the meantime, Moxley is scheduled to appear on All Elite Wrestling's debut episode of AEW on TNT in two weeks after missing All Out due to an elbow infection.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.