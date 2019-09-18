Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Several Nets Players in Favor of Signing Star Free Agent

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

There are reportedly "several" Brooklyn Nets players who are "fully in favor" of the team signing free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony for the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Begley added that the front office's level of interest in the 10-time All-Star is "unknown."

                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

