Jets QB Sam Darnold Targeting Return from Mono Against Eagles in Week 5

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is hopeful of returning to the field for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he said Tuesday on The Michael Kay Show.

"The goal is to be back against Philly in Week 5," Darnold said (h/t Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site). "That's what the doctors are estimating."

Darnold missed New York's 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns after contracting mononucleosis.

