Jrue Holiday Says Pelicans Have Different Vibe, Attitude Under David Griffin

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday is a fan of his new boss, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

"I feel like the whole vibe, the whole attitude in the facility and with the staff has just been different," Holiday told ESPN's Andrew Lopez Tuesday. "It definitely feels like people are ready and excited. It's been like that ever since Griff has come into place."

This is not the first time Holiday has praised Griffin since the Pelicans hired him in April.

"I feel like Griffin came in and changed the whole culture," the 29-year-old All-Star told Forbes' Christopher Dodson in late July. "Changed all the equipment, the facility, made it more compatible for us and even our training and medical staff. He really knows what he is doing. It's been real cool."

