Colts' Adam Vinatieri Says He's Trying to Overcome 'Demons' Amid Kicking Woes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts to hitting the right upright and missing a point after try during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Indianapolis defeats Tennessee 19-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is hoping to clear his mind in an attempt to overcome his early-season struggles. 

"I'm going to work a lot this week to get those demons so I can go clearheaded, step on the field and just do my job," Vinatieri said Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Wells.

                              

