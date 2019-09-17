Look: Warriors Unveil 6 New Jerseys for 2019-20, Including Throwback SF Uniform

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

As the Golden State Warriors embark on a new era, they will be doing so with an updated set of threads.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled its jersey rotation for the 2019-20 season, which includes six different sets of uniforms:

The Warriors will bring back both their blue and white jerseys that they have used since 2010-11. However, the jerseys feature an updated logo, which includes a "more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge."

Meanwhile, the uniform rotation will also have four alternates. Golden State will once again be wearing jerseys that pay homage to "The City," "The Town" and "The Bay," though tweaks were made to previous editions.

The most notable inclusion, though, comes in the form of a retro uniform. As the franchise moves from Oakland's Oracle Arena to the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors will pay tribute to their roots, wearing throwbacks of the uniforms the team wore when it arrived in the Bay Area in 1962.

