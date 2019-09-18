2019 NBA Offseason Pickup All-Stars

0 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The best part of the NBA offseason—other than the draft, free agency and some blockbuster trades, of course—comes when viral videos pop up of players adding ridiculous new moves to their arsenals or hitting 108 consecutive shots in some (slightly edited) footage.

These players are affectionately known as the offseason's pickup All-Stars.

Absolutely no rules exist when selecting these players. They could be established NBA All-Stars seriously adding important elements to their games, past-their-prime vets turning back the clock or even non-basketball celebrities temporarily looking like they belong in the league.

All are fun to watch. Almost none translate to the regular season.

Thanks to some conveniently located cameras, these are your 2019 pickup All-Stars.