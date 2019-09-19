How Many Franchise GOATs Are in the NBA Right Now?

0 of 8

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The power of the modern NBA player is incredible.

This summer of sweeping, landscape-shifting movement proved as much. But so does this: Eight different players have rightful claims as a franchise's greatest player of all time (one can say that about two teams), and only one still calls that club home.

Before bemoaning this climate of change and supposed lack of loyalty, take stock of what that means. Nearly 30 percent of NBA teams have their best player ever suiting up somewhere in the Association, and that number could keep climbing depending on how James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo handle their futures.

While those two missed the cut for now, the following eight players stand out as franchise GOATs for a variety of reasons.

Most are tied to statistics, specifically all-time rankings in key categories and their influence on team success. But other factors enter the discussion, too, like longevity and impact, a subjective measure that's hard to define. You just know it when you see it.